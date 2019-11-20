How Bayelsa poll was rigged by FG — Gov Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State yesterday alleged that last Saturday’s election was rigged by the federal government, saying the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was pre-written.

Dickson, while addressing a world press conference in Yenagoa, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Douye Diri, won the election, but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) used its federal might to hijack and upturn the victory.

The governor, who also said he will set up a transition committee to work out modalities for the smooth transition of power in the state come February 14, 2020, added that with the way last weekend’s election was hijacked, the people of the state were denied the right to vote for the governor of their choice.

INEC had on Monday declared the candidate of APC, Chief David Lyon, as winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Dickson said: “Our candidate, Senator Douye Diri and the party chairman have been speaking about the charade called ‘election’ that took place in Bayelsa last Saturday, and the invasion of our state by security forces of our country.”

“What took place in Bayelsa on the 16 and 17 of November was not a democratic election, it was a military coup against our democracy, it was the height of conspiracy by the federal government, the security agencies and INEC colluding and enabling, in most cases, the subversion of the democratic rights of our people for the sole purpose of achieving a pre-determined conclusion.

“I need to commend the peaceful people of Bayelsa. I know our people have been mourning. Forget the stage-managed series of celebrations by few APC supporters, but in general, our people are in mourning. Our dignity has been invaded and ravaged, with the complicity of the institutions which by the law and the constitution are there to give credible and peaceful election.

“It has never been like this in this state before. I know that in 2015, we went through a very tough time; there was display of federal might, but at least it was not as bad as this.

“In this year, not only was the Nigerian Army directed to take over our state; not only were the police who claimed that they have over 30,000 men and officers on ground looking the other way while our people were held down in Nembe and no steps were taken.

“Voters did not have the courage to go out and vote in Nembe, yet you saw the results that were turned in from Nembe, and INEC which has invested so much resources, not taxpayers’ money, but our oil money, never bothered about the processes but accepted and collated the votes from Nembe.”

