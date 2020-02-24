How Arsenal can qualify for Champions League – Arsene Wenger

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given the club points objective in order to finish in the top four this season.

The Gunners trail fourth-place Chelsea by seven points after the Blues extended their lead over nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Arsenal moved into the top half of the table after their home win over Everton on Sunday afternoon.

And legendary former manager Wenger has set a points target he believes would allow his former club to challenge for a top four finish.

“They’ve all got a chance because it looks like the top three are away from the rest of the league, teams have moved up and some of the teams in the top six have dropped their level,” he told BeIN Sports.

“We have 33 points to go for, if you make 22-25 points, you have a chance.”

Arsenal’s current total of 37 points from 27 games is a points-per-game ratio of 1.3, while Wenger’s target of 25 points from 11 games would be a ratio of 2.3 and 22 points would be a ratio of 2.

The Gunners have struggled for form this season, sacking manager Unai Emery in November and replacing him with Mikel Arteta.

Former player Arteta has led Arsenal on an unbeaten run in all competitions in 2020, but they have won only three league games.

However, hopes of bringing Champions League football back to the Emirates Stadium are boosted by the news of Manchester City’s ban.

If the sanction is upheld, fifth-place in the league will qualify for Europe’s premier competition, and Manchester United – the current occupants – are only four points ahead of the Gunners.

