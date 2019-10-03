How Armed men abducted six female students, two teachers in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men have abducted six students and two teachers at a boarding school at Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, few kilometers from the state capital.

The abductors stormed the school at about 3: 00 am and took the students and their teachers in an operation that lasted about 30 minutes.

The police command in Kaduna confirmed the incident saying it received an information through its Divisional Police Officer at the Toll Gate informing them that in the early hours of Thursday, at about 3: 00 am that some armed men gained entry into Engravers College and took away two staff of the college and six (6) female students to unknown destination.

Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said on receipt of that information, the command immediately mobilized combined teams of anti-kidnapping, SARS, and conventional police to the area for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident. IGP’s Intelligent Respond team (IRT) has been contacted for technical support.

He said, “The Command therefore, is using this opportunity to reiterate its call on all the private school proprietors within the State to liaise with their nearest Police formation and promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around schools to forestall future occurrence of ugly incidents.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command CP Ali Aji Janga pcs is assuring the general public that, the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of all the victims unhurt. He equally called on the good people of the State not to relent in giving the Police prompt and useful information at all times.

