How admission into Unity Schools is skewed- Minister

Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman, has decried the current admission policy of the nation’s unity schools, saying it no longer reflect the vision of its founding leaders.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the 36th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) at the Federal Government College, Kaduna, the Minister said unity schools no longer promote unity because admissions into such schools were now skewed in favour of catchment area rather than national unity.

He said there’s a need to redraw the map so that the schools can go back to the original concept.

“There is no state that I go to in this country that I don’t see my classmates that will host me and be ready to give me his bedroom to sleep. We are very happy with the concept.

President General, Unity Schools Students Association (USOSA), Mr. Lawrence Wilbert, in his remarks, said greater attention should be paid to the girl-child education in the country.

He said: “Just yesterday, in Lagos, one of our member associations, Queens College Old Girls Association, in collaboration with a growing number of partners, launched an initiative called “The Girl Force Movement”, a movement that respects, validates and encourages the girl-child, and enables her have opportunities to be who she want to be without constraint, scripting or hindrance. I call on all USOSANs to join in support, and encourage the movement.”

He said the principle of citizen participation in governance held that those who are affected by a decision have a right to be involved in the decision-making process.

