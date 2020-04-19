How Abba Kyari helped me fight COVID-19 – Bauchi gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has said that late Abba Kyari gave him some tips while they were both in isolation which helped a great deal in his COVID-19 medication.

He said Kyari, who died from the disease on Friday night, was an exceptional good Nigerian.

The governor, who stated this in his condolence letter address to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the Chief of Staff, said: “We in Bauchi State share with you the agony of the monumental tragedy and loss because he is to us a father, brother and in-law.”

Mohammed had tested positive for the coronavirus on 24 March, 2020.

He, however, announced on 9 April that he had tested negative twice and now free from the virus.

Mohammed added that: “I had telephone conversation with the late Mallam Abba who gave some tips while we were both in isolation which helped a great deal in my medication.

“I therefore share in your grief. We will continue to emulate his quality of discipline, patriotism and loyalty to the nation which play out in your personal relationship. Abba Kyari was an exceptional good Nigerian.”

“May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and solidify your Iman as you continue to terms with this inestimable loss,” Mohammed prayed.

Kyari was buried in Abuja on Saturday.

The news broke in March that Kyari had tested positive for the virus while his principal, Buhari was said to be negative.

The presidency later released a statement confirming the report.

President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, many governors, ministers and other top government functionaries had mingled with Kyari shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kyari, who returned to Nigeria from Germany on March 14, had participated in several state functions and unofficial engagements that attracted prominent personalities.

Buhari has imposed a lockdown on Nigeria’s economic hub Lagos, Ogun and capital Abuja, while state governors have ordered a raft of measures in other regions.

