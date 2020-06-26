How 7000 female IDP household heads cater for their families

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7000 female household heads at Muna IDPs camps in Maiduguri, Borno State, are now struggling to eke out a living from the fast dwindling humanitarian assistance from government, local and global agencies and NGOs.

Executive Chairman of the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, disclosed this in Maiduguri.

Hajiya Yabawa spoke at the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives from Borno Development Foundation.

Muna camp currently holds 50,000 households with an average of six members each, from eight local government areas of the state making it the largest host-community camp in the country.

Hajiya Yabawa said the female household heads were slugging it out with their male counterparts to eke out a living under an uncertain situation.

“We rely on the dwindling humanitarian assistance from government and NGOs. Food now comes to us mostly after 40 to 50 days, sometimes even up to two months,” Uwani Ali, from Mafa Local Government Area, told Kanem Trust.

Uwani, who caters for her husband and eight children, said, “we have since resorted to street begging with our children to make ends meet amidst the uncertainty of assistance from government and NGOs.”

Another inmate, Zara Aga, 60, who caters for husband and 10 children said: “Most times we go for street begging, pending the uncertain arrival of palliatives from government, organisations or individuals,” she said.

Flagging off the distribution of palliatives to 5000 households, 3750 at the Muna camp and 1250 at camps containing IDPs from Southern Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum called on the indigenes to help in getting the state out of its present predicament.

Earlier, the chairman of the palliatives distribution committee, Alhaji Mohammed Makinta, told newsmen that about 149 indigenes and their friends had so far collected N31.8 million and $50,000 worth of palliatives.

He said the items distributed included 10,000 (10kg) bags, another 5000 (5kg) bags of rice and 5000 gallons of 5 litre cooking oil.

