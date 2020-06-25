How 43-year-old man defiled his 4-year-old daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A 43-year-old bus conductor, Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta has been arrested for allegedly defiling his four-year-old daughter at their residence in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect, who hailed from Imo state was arrested by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, in collaboration with other security agencies.

According to a statement from the office of Honourable Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, Mr Ekenta was alleged to have committed the crime when the mother of the girl was in for Labour at an undisclosed hospital.

“The mother of the girl returned from the hospital where she was delivered of a baby girl, on getting home discovered that her first daughter was feeling pains in her private parts.

“She demanded to know what happened to the girl and the four-year-old girl disclosed to the mother’s disbelief, that the father had fingered her and also had canal knowledge of her.

“Receiving the report of the rape incident through a concerned citizen, the honourable commissioner immediately dispatched a team of social workers and another security agency to effect the arrest of the man who works as a conductor in the commercial city of Onitsha.

“A medical examination on the child confirmed that there was penetration and serious injury on the girl’s private parts.

“While Investigation into what transpired between the man and his biological daughter is still ongoing, the woman and her three daughters have been evacuated and are being cared for by the Anambra State ministry of women and Children Affairs,” the statement added.

