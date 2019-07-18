How 160 female mediators prevent violent conflicts in Borno communities

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to reduce communal tension that could escalate to violent conflict, 160 female survivors of the Boko Haram conflict in four communities in Borno State have introduced a peace-building initiative to settle minor disputes within their respective communities.

They are women mediators supported by Women Mediators Across Commonwealth in partnership with other conciliation resources and the University of Maiduguri Muslim Women Association (UMMWA).

The four communities are in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Kaga Local Government Area, with each having 40 mediators .

“The mediators are vulnerable women who have gone through various types of trauma following their predicaments in the Boko Haram conflict,” Hajiya Hassana Ibrahim Waziri, the Amira (President) of UMMWA, told Kanem Trust.

“We commenced this mediation project in November, 2018,” she added.

“These women, despite their trauma, have developed resilience to impacts of conflict and have built their life skills, developing confidence, self-worth and self-esteem which enables them to communicate well among disputing parties. Without proper and appropriate communication skills and other life skills you cannot succeed as a mediator.”

The Amira said the women mediators resolve conflicts among tenants, between spouses, among neighbours conflicts over children, fighting among the youths due to idleness, among so many other minor conflicts that could escalate into violence.

“They know every member of their respective communities, his or her conduct and his or her temperament, so they know how best to approach him or her to resolve any conflict involving him or her or his or her children.”

Hajiya Hassana said whenever the mediators encounter difficulties in the course of the mediation, they consult community and religious leaders for proper resolution of the conflicts.

“These women mediators also keep vigil over youths and report to community leaders about drug and substance abuse and other misconducts among the youths.

“In the process of mediation they have also begun to educate themselves. They have opened adult literacy classes for themselves and, already, about 30 of them can now sign their names and mention their numbers. The also attend Islamiyya schools.”

