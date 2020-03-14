How 13-year-old stabbed brother to death in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Jehovah Witness Road, in Azikoro village in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, woke up last Sunday to the horrible news of how 13-year-old Ebikari Andrew stabbed his elder brother, Tarikebina Andrew, who was trying to persuade him to go home.

It was gathered that Ebikari had been sleeping at his friend’s house for sometimes, and the family was not comfortable with his action, a situation that informed his brother’s insistence that he should go back home.

When an argument ensued, it was gathered that Ebikari entered his friend’s kitchen, brought out a cooking knife, and stabbed his brother to death.

After the unfortunate incident, their father – Mr Andrew Okpofemi, who was trying to prevent a situation of losing two children at the same time hurriedly buried his older son in a shallow grave inside the kitchen to avoid police investigation.

But the neighbours who learnt about the incident informed the police division in Azikoro, which led to the arrest of Ebikari and the father.

When Daily Trust Saturday visited the compound of the victims, Mr Andrew who was later released from police detention declined to speak about the incident, saying the police is already handling it.

He said the family was currently meeting to handle the situation, and may not want much publicity, especially as the culprit is a minor.

It was gathered that Ebikari is still being detained by the police, while the corpse of the elder brother was exhumed and deposit in the mortuary.

Some neighbours who spoke to Daily Trust Saturday said they were surprised by Ebikari’s action because he has never been a violent person.

Earlier, a family member, Mr Denis Andrew, who narrated the incident to journalists, said the deceased was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa after he was stabbed but was confirmed dead because of internal bleeding.

“The father of both children took the deceased home and buried him on Saturday night but some concerned neighbours however contacted the Azikoro Community police station which immediately deployed officers to the scene and arrested the father.

“It was when the police came in that they ordered the corpse of the murdered boy to be exhumed, and was later taken to the hospital. Both the father and the suspect were taken to the police custody for interrogation and possible prosecution on the matter.”

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said “the suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Ebikari as a calm boy, but wondered why he would commit such a crime against his brother.

He said the boy may have committed the crime under the influence of hard drug or has been initiated into one of the cult groups in the state, adding that it’s only such group of people that can easily stab people with knives.

