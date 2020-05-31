How 100-level UNIBEN student was ‘gang-raped, killed’ inside church

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority of University of Benin (UNIBEN), has confirmed the murder of a 22-year-old Microbiology student of the institution, Miss Vera Uwaila Omizuwa, who was allegedly gang-raped and killed by yet-to-be identified person(s).

The news of her attack was first published in the newsletter of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian salami, condemned the action and commiserated with the family of the deceased.

It was gathered that the incident took place inside a church at Ikpoba hill, last week Wednesday night

It was also gathered that the deceased had gone to the church to read when her assailants raped and hit her with a fire extinguisher after the act.

It was learnt that the church security officer discovered the lady in a pool of blood when he went to the Church, after he had gone to collect keys to the church from its keeper and was told that someone was already in the church.

He was said to have ran back to inform the keeper and his wife, who went to the church to meet her lifeless body.

Source said she (Vera) was reading alone that night when the unknown men came into the church, beat her, raped her and hit her head with a fire extinguisher.

When contacted, the Edo state spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the death of Vera but said only medical report will reveal the cause of her death.

“The father of the deceased, one Elder Johson Omozuwa reported at the Ipoba hill divisional police station on May 13, that his daughter was seriously beaten by hoodlums while she was studying in the church.

“The police mobilized to the crime scene and then went to the Enoma hospital where she was taken for treatment and was in coma,”

“She was later transferred to UBTH but today Sunday, the father also reported her death to the police.

“Investigation is ongoing on the case and we relied on Enoma and UBTH to come up with medical report and it is on the medical report that can now prove the cause of her death. We only see different things on social media, without proof,”

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, said the actions are condemnable and should not be condoned by any society.

“This administration is concerned about all students welfare and will always be. We believe that at this time when the pandemic has created so much concern to everyone, losing a child compounds the present situation.

“We share in the pain of the family. It is expected of the management to take some action. In this regard, a delegation is being sent to commiserate with her family,” Ehanire said.

