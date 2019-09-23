Housing Circuit to host industry stakeholders, awards

  1. Home
Housing Circuit Limited, publishers of Housing Circuit Magazine has announced plans to celebrate ten years of the flagship brand.

Speaking to newsmen at a recent media parley in Abuja,  the Publisher/CEO of the Magazine, Mr. Seun Jegede said that as a key player in the built environment, it is natural for the media house to celebrate the milestone by bringing together major industry players and other stakeholders to an Anniversary Dinner/Talk and  Awards to honour outstanding policy makers and professionals in the industry.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour and Alhaji Aliko Dangote  as the Chairman of the occasion.

The anniversary talk is to be delivered by Mr Femi Adewole, Managing Director/CEO, Family Homes Funds and Mr. Babatunde Fashola  is the Guest of Honour/Keynote speaker.

The 10th Anniversary/Awards Dinner is scheduled to hold on the 8th October in Abuja.

 

