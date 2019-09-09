Breaking News
Xenophobic attacks: Buhari gets report, orders evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wife wants divorce after husband denied her sex for 5 years
ADVERTISEMENT

Wife wants divorce after husband denied her sex for 5 years

By . Published Date

A housewife, Talatu, on Monday, dragged her husband Nasiru Sulaiman, before a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking legal divorce saying she has been sexually starved for five years.

Talatu, 35, who resides in Makera, Kaduna, told the court that Sulaiman denied her sex for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have six children but he has refused to enroll them in school. I enrolled them but he pulled them out, saying that I want to change their belief from his school of thoughts.

“For nine months now they have not been to school.

“The house we live in is dilapidated. It is infested by rats, He gives me only N300 to feed his seven children.

“Sometimes I go out to do menial jobs to assist the family but he accuses me prostitution. I can’t continue living with him. I want a divorce,” she said.

The defendant, Sulaiman, denied the allegations made his wife.

”When I left my wife was pregnant. When I came back, she told me that he had an abortion because she does not want to bear any child,” he said.

Sulaiman admitted that he gives his wife N300 daily because he has all the foodstuffs in the house.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered both parties to settle their problems amicably.

Nasir adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for report on settlement or continuation of hearing. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.