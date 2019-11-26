Housewife docked for allegedly pouring hot water on husband’s ex-wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A 41- year-old housewife, Janet Ojukwu, was on Tuesday arraigned in Lagos for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband’s ex-wife’s face.

Ojukwu, who resides at Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos, is facing a charge of assault occasioning harm before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 3p.m. on Nov. 3, at No. 7, Imamehin St., Makoko, Yaba.

Oriabure said that the complainant, Mrs Grace Onuoha, had taken her daughter to her ex-husband’s house to collect some clothes, when the defendant attacked her.

He said that Ojukwu poured a bucket of hot water on Onuoha’s face, accusing her of trying to snatch her husband back.

“The complainant was rushed to the hospital and has been on admission,” Oriabure said.

He said the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates three years jail term for assault occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.O. Obasa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Obasa said that both sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App