Housewife docked for allegedly pouring hot ash on co-tenant

ADVERTISEMENT

A 27-year-old housewife, Esther Augustine, has been arraigned before an Odigbo magistrate court in Ondo State for allegedly pouring hot ash on a complainant, Ruth Omowa.

Mrs Augustine, who resides at New Town Street, Odigbo, is facing a charge of assault occasioning harm before the court, which is presided

over by Mr T. J. Ajayi.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The prosecutor, Inspector Usifoh James, told the court that Mrs Augustine committed the offence at 9am on January 15, 2020 at New Town Street, Odigbo.

James also said that the complainant, Ruth Omowa, suffered serious bodily harm from the attack and had to be rushed to the hospital where she was placed on admission.

Augustine, who described Omowa as her friend, said, “She is my friend but has been causing problems between me and other tenants. On that fateful day, Ruth was saying something bad at my back and I challenged her so we started fighting. We were dragging the hot ash between us when it poured on her back. It was not intentional.”

Mr Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till January 29, 2020.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App