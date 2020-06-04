Housewife bathes mate with hot water in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old housewife in Zango neighbourhood of Kano metropolis, Zulaihat Nasir, bathed her mate, Nafisa Isa, with hot water, injuring her during a fight in their matrimonial home.

The two women are wives of Ibrahim Sabo, of Zango neighbourhood of Kano metropolis.

The victim was said to have sustained degrees of burnt injury on her head and chest and is currently responding to treatment at Abdullahi Wase Specialist hospital.

The suspect, who is currently in police custody in her confessional statement accused her co-wife of locking her up in the room and threatening to set the building ablaze.

She said she was detained in the room since around 4pm until their husband returned home in the evening before she regained her freedom.

She added that her decision to pour hot water on her mate was informed by desire to avenge her unlawful detention by her co-wife.

According to her, “We had a quarrel and when I entered my room she shut the door behind me and locked me up inside, threatening to burn me to death in the room. Since 4 pm she held me hostage in my room until around magrib prayer when our husband returned home. Because of that I got furious and decided to take revenge by pouring hot water on her.”

She was however remorseful during police interrogation, regretting that she wouldn’t have gone to that length.

The spokesman, Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the report said the incident occurred on Sunday, May 31st around 11 am.

He said the state’s commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, ordered immediate transfer of the case to the state CID division for discrete investigation, adding that after the investigation whoever is found culpable would be charged to court for prosecution.

