Housewife allegedly sets self ablaze in Kano

A 28-year-old housewife, Rabi Musa, yesterday died after she reportedly set herself ablaze over an unverified reason. The incident occurred at Sabuwar Unguwa in Gayawa ward of Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State.

Late Rabi’s death, according to neighbours, might not be unconnected with the protracted crisis she was having with her co-wife, who was taken as a second wife by her husband about six months ago.

Sources said the mother of six burnt herself to death with a pregnancy.

Sources added that the husband of the woman, Malam Badamasi Sufyan had gone to a nearby mosque for the morning prayer when the tragic incident happened.

A neighbour, who pleaded anonymity, said when the husband returned home, found his wife in flames and rushed outside to cry for help.

“Good Samaritans rushed into the house to rescue the woman, but she had already burnt beyond recognition.

“We all gathered here mourning until police arrived and evacuated the charred body of the deceased in a rice sack for burial. It was a horrific incident that left all of us devastated.

“Most of the people in this neighbourhood are aware of Rabi’s extreme jealousy. She has been in fighting her co-wife since her marriage about six months ago. That is what prompted the husband to separate them and relocated late Rabi to this area. I’m not certain, but this incident might not be unconnected with that jealousy,” the neighbour said

When contacted, the Spokesman, Kano Police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed that the command received the information of a fire outbreak in Gayawa area at about 7am. He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Habu A. Sani has ordered for discreet investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the woman.

