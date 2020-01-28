Housewife allegedly kills husband in Katsina

  1. Home
A 19-year-old housewife, Rabi Shamsudden of Danjanku Tasha village has been arrested by police for allegedly killing her 25-year-old husband, Shamsudden Salisu with a knife.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, Gambo Isah said Rabi stabbed her husband with a knife at about 4am on Monday.

He said neighbours heard the deceased husband shouting and calling for help.People, upon reaching the house, found the front door locked and decided to climb over the wall.

He said “Some people went over the walls into the residence and met the deceased crawling out of his room with knife wound on his stomach.”

Eye witnesses account, according to him, said the wife was seen with a sharp knife stained with blood all over it.

The deceased was said to have died on the road to Malumfashi hospital and was confirmed dead by the medical personnel upon reaching the facility, he added.

The spokesman said police are currently investigating the surrounding circumstances of the case.

