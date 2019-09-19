Househelp sodomises 10 children in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old househelp, Usman Abubakar, has been arrested for sodomising 10 of his boss’ children at Rungumi area of Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Abubakar was a student of an Almajiri school before his engagement as house help by his boss over ten years ago, it was gathered.

In an interview with newsmen, the suspect said he was introduced into the act at the age of five by one Malam Muntari of the same area.

“I went to his house to beg for food and he used that opportunity to sexually abuse me,” he said.

He begged for mercy, saying, “if I am released, I will continue to beg for God’s forgiveness”.

He promised never to go back to the act, adding,

“I will just look for money to get married and have my own family.”

The Zonal Commander of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person and other Related Matters, Barrister Hassan Tahir, said the suspect confessed to sodomising 10 children, who are all minors.

He said that the suspect will soon be arraigned to a court.

He added that another suspect, Abubakar Abdullahi of Wamakko Local Government Area was arrested in relation to the camping of a 16- year-old girl.

