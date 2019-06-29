JUST IN: House wife stabs husband to death in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

A house wife, one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi stabbed her husband John Bosko Ngu to death in Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Goverment Area of Anambra State.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect had a scuffle with her husband and stabbed him on his chest with a knife.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police spokesman Harunna Muhammed said “on Saturday 29/6/2019 at about 8:am, Police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha, arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi ‘f’ aged 20 years of NO. 16 Donking Street, Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State for stabbing her husband to death.”

According to him, Police detectives immediately rushed to the scene and the victim was moved to Boromeo hospital, Onitsha for medical attention, where he was certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor.

He also said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

Mohammed also said an exhibit was recovered from the scene even as the case is under investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

