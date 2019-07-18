House of Reps lack constitutional powers to shut down Edo Assembly— Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has said that the House of Representatives lacks the Constitutional powers to shut down the State House of Assembly.

The state government was reacting to the purported orders by the House of Representatives to the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to seal off Edo House of Assembly until a proper inauguration is done.

A statement by the Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie said there is nowhere in the constitution where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly.

“It has come to the attention of the Government of Edo State that the House of Representatives at its sitting on July 17, purported to issue certain orders regarding the status and activities of the State House of Assembly.”

He said they also directed the governor of Edo State to ‘issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly’ and ordered the Inspector General of Police to shut down the premises of the Edo State House of Assembly.

According him, the government and people of the state are appalled and disappointed at the gross illegality and abuse of process by the House of Representatives.

