House of Representatives goes on break to educate constituents

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to adjourn for one week from March 26, 2020 to enable lawmakers reach out and enlighten their constituents on the importance of education.

The House of Representatives’ resolution was reached sequel to the motion moved by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the closing of special session, at plenary on Thursday.

The House also resolved to amend the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) act to prioritise the deployment of corps members to school.

“On the issue of lack of teachers, the house should consider an amendment to NYSC act, to encourage teaching by the youth corps, however, we are going to phrase it,” the speaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The motion, presented on behalf of the Speaker by Wunmi Ogunlola (APC, Ekiti), touched on how millions of children were being denied the fundamental right to receive training and skills.

The motion also considered the failures of policy implementation, the vagaries of culture and religion that have contributed to the plight of the young people.

In his contribution, the house minority leader, Elumelu Ndidu (PDP, Delta), suggested that the legislators should sacrifice part of their allowances to sponsor some children at their constituency level to enable them have access to quality education and guarantee their future.

Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) blamed parents and government for complacency and failure to fulfil their responsibilities.

He said that most of the government school are without basic amenities because those in position of power have sent their children abroad.

Rotimi Ogunsoye (APC, Lagos) said that lack of population control is partly responsible for the surge of out-of-school children in the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App