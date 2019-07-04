House leadership: PDP summons Elumelu, Oke, Ikpeazu, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid to appear before it on Friday.

The party said the summons was in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the PDP’s Constitution.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Thursday said the decision was reached at the NWC’s 473 meeting held today, in Abuja.

There is anxiety and divisions in the PDP over the choice of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

But the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP however, said that it was on the same page with the NWC on the list of the party’s nomination for minority positions in the House of Representatives.

The BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin had Wednesday endorsed Rep. Ndudi Elumelu as Minority Leader, at his residence in Abuja, when Elumelu paid him a visit, after the NWC had already sent its list of nominees to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The NWC endorsed Hon. Kingsley Chinda for the position of Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema (Deputy Minority Leader), Yakubu Barde (Minority Whip) and Muraina Ajibola (Deputy Minority Whip).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Senator Walid Jibrin said the Board would continue to work with the NWC and other organs of the party to ensure the party succeeded.

“As a result of the fracas in the House of Representatives during the selection of the minority leader, the BoT and the NWC have decided to intervene immediately with the NWC forwarding the party’s list to the Speaker for urgent implementation,” he said.

