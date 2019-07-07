House leadership: Clark asks PDP to back down

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sheathe its sword and allow the decision of the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to prevail.

The PDP is insisting that a list of its nominees sent to the Speaker be respected. The party nominated Hon. Kingsley Chinda for the position of Minority Leader, but Elumelu was later announced by the Speaker.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the elder statesman said the decision of the Speaker to announce Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House was final.

He explained that there were many other burning issues confronting the nation, and advised the PDP as an opposition party not to cause confusion and tension in the House and the nation’s polity as a whole, but face those critical issues bedevilling the nation.

“If the members of the House, who are in opposition, all agreed that this is what we want to do, I will appeal to PDP to face larger problems in this country.

“RUGA is there and there are many other things in this country that are going wrong. PDP should play the role of opposition effectively in those areas and leave this matter. It is done.

“If the Speaker has already announced that this is the minority leader now, there is nothing anyone can do. Otherwise, you want to create problem in the House which should not be.

“So, I am advising the PDP leadership that now that they have suspended them for a month, that may be enough sanction. Allow what has happened in the House to go on. They are all members of the PDP,” he said.

