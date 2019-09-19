House help sodomises 10 children of his master in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21 years-old house help, Usman Abubakar has been arrested for sodomising 10 children of his master at Rungumi area in Sokoto South local government of Sokoto state.

Abubakar was a student of Almajiri school before his engagement as house help by his master over ten years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with newsmen, he said that he was introduced into this illicit act at the age of five by one Malam Muntari of the same area.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“I went to his house to beg for food and he used that opportunity to sexually exploit me,” he said

The remorseful Abubakar however, begged for mercy, saying “if I am released, I will continue begging for God’s forgiveness.”

He promised never to go back to the abominable act, saying ” I will just look for money to get married and have my own family.”

The Zonal Commander of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person and other Related Matters, Barrister Hassan Tahir said the suspect had confessed to sodomising 10 children of his master who were all minors.

He said that the suspect who is from Kebbi State would be arraigned before a competent court of law.

He added that another suspect, Abubakar Abdullahi of Wamakko local government area was arrested in relation to the camping of a 16 years old girl for prostitution.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App