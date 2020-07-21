House gives Akpabio 48 hours to name NDDC contract beneficiaries [video]

Breaking News
By Felix Onigbinde 

The House of Representatives has asked Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to publish, within 48 hours, members of the 9th National Assembly who contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

