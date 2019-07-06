House collapses on kids in Katsina windstorm

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy windstorm Thursday night killed two kids and destroyed no fewer than 70 houses in Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

Witnesses said it started at about midnight and lasted over 30 minutes. Sabuwar Unguwar Gadirge and Unguwar Malamai areas were badly affected.

A 13-year-old boy, Usman Jafar and another whose name was not readily available at press time were reportedly killed when buildings collapsed on them. They have since been buried.

