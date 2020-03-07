Hotel holding coronavirus patients collapses in China

  1. Home
An 80-room hotel converted to a quarantine facility for people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients in China has collapsed, trapping 70 people.

Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou City  in China’s eastern Fujian province collapsed at 7:30 local time on Saturday evening.

Around 23 people were rescued in about two hours, the Daily Mail reported.

No reason for the collapse was given.

State news agency Xinhua said rescue efforts were ongoing.

