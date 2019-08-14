Host community pledges support for Mambilla hydro project

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, governing board of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and former deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has expressed commitment of the host communities of Mambilla Plateau to create the right environment for the take-off of the Mambilla hydro project.

The NIPC board chairman who also hails from Mambila, Taraba State said that the host community fully understands the importance of a full take off of the hydro project which will not only help in addressing the challenges in the Nigerian power sector but also serve as job-creation avenue and economic fortunes for the state at large.

Nguroje said that the host community has yearned for the actualisation of the project for years and would provide the necessary support needed to both federal government and the Chinese experts.

He expressed satisfaction that the visitation of the Chinese experts to the project site serves as a moral boaster and re-affirmed the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to ensure that the project comes to fruition.

He therefore urged all stakeholders, irrespective of political and religious divides to provide the Chinese experts and the Nigerian government the desired support it requires to embark on the Mambilla hydro project which has been in the works for over 35 years.

“We are happy over this visitation of the Chinese experts. We commend the Federal Government and assure them that the host community will provide the necessary support they need to embark on this all important project.

“I want to assure everyone that the host community is very anxious to receive President Muhammadu Buhari for the inauguration of the Mambila hydro power project,” Nguroje said.

