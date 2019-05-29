Hospital director promises good use of modern facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Araf Specialisd Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Dr Hassan Ikrama has pledged to make very good use of the new equipment acquired and installed for the hospital.

He made the statement at the commissioning of the upgraded hospital from a 200-bed capacity to 400-bed facility by Governor Umaru Almakura’s administration on Monday.

He said, “the management and staff of this hospital are assuring the people that we will make judicious use of the modern MRI Scan, 4D and other equipment for the best use of all.”

Gov. Al-Makura, while inaugurating the hospital said the effort was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to quality healthcare delivery.

He said lack of facilities, upsurge in the number of patients and lack of adequate consultants to attend to critical cases were some of the challenges at the hospital which necessitated the refurbishment.

“We viewed this situation as unacceptable and decided to take deliberate measures to restructure and transform DASH to a real tertiary referral hospital through the provision of necessary structures and state-of-the-art equipment and reasonably closed the existing gap, particularly in the provision of appropriate Consultants,.”

He explained that the increase in bed capacity was to enable the hospital admit and manage more patients thereby reducing unwarranted referrals.

Al-Makura said the rehabilitation and expansion ensured that the radiology department was equipped with a mammogram, digital X-ray, 4D ultrasound and a Computerised Tomography Machine (CTM).

He also said the area of manpower received a boost as the number of consultants in the hospital currently stood at 36 as against 13 at the inception of the hospital.

“I believe the provision of these facilities will improve the output of consultants, increase the number of patients’ attendants, thereby reducing waiting time and invariably ensure better service delivery,’’ the governor said.

