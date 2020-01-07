Hope for Ekiti fire victims as gov’t promises assistance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State Government is taking steps to assist traders whose shops were razed down by fire at the Bisi Market in Ado Ekiti, on December 30, 2019.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the fire incidents while a resident, Mr. Femi Adako, was a victim of another fire incident on January 1, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who visited the victims yesterday, described the fire incidents as “very sad and unfortunate.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

A total of 20 traders and five members of Saruku Family at Bisi Market had their goods and property consumed in the inferno. Consoling victims of the fire incidents during separate visits, Egbeyemi said God should be praised that no life was lost which gave them a ray of hope.

He regretted that the fire victims suffered losses worth millions of naira, praying God to mitigate the loss and restore the lost fortunes.

The deputy governor who also prayed that God will wipe away the tears of the victims, said government would not leave them to their fate at their trying period.

Egbeyemi said that government alone cannot provide for all their losses, but assured that it will assist them within its limited resources.

The victims who all pleaded for help from the state government appreciated the deputy governor for identifying with them.

They said their hope for help now rests on government and well- meaning individuals.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App