Hoodlums kill housewife, daughter in Kano slum

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoodlums in Gobirawa yan Yashi quarters, a slum in Fagge local government area of Kano state have killed a middle-aged woman in her matrimonial home.

The hoodlums, Daily Trust gathered, also killed a three-year-old daughter of the slain woman and dumped her corpse in a well within the compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state’s Police command said the incident occurred between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, saying six suspects have already been arrested in connection to the crime.

The spokesman of the police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the arrest said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, led the team of operatives of Operation Puff-Adder in the command, using community policing strategy to arrest the suspects.

He said dangerous weapons presumed to have been used to carry out the attack have been recovered from the suspects.

Daily Trust learnt that the husband of the slain woman, Malam Sha’ibu Abdulmumin, was away for a wedding reception when the incident happened.

Speaking to reporters, Malam Adulmumin said “Everyone was fine when I left home in the afternoon and around 3:00pm we had a telephone conversation where she told me she couldn’t cook because of the fever she was battling.

“When I came back around 10:00pm, it was very unusual when I knocked the gate there was no sign of her. In the beginning, I thought it was a reaction against me coming home late until I got very apprehensive and broke in.

“To my amazement I saw her slaughtered body, lying in the pool of her own blood and our little child beside and our three-year-old daughter was later found dead in the well within the compound.”

Police said that discrete investigation has since commenced after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development, police have confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man identified as Sabo Abdullahi from grievous injuries he sustained in a late night attack by suspected armed robbers in Ajingi local government area of the state.

Police spokesman told Daily Trust that a five-man-gang stormed the victim’s residence early Saturday and asked for his son before they stabbed him after a heated argument.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

He said the armed robbers collected cash amounting to N600,000 from the son of the victim who they trailed from a market in Wudil.

Kiyawa said effort has been intensified using community policing strategies to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App