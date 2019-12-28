Hoodlums invade Edo deputy gov’s family house

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoodlums allegedly attacked the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu’s family house in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West local government area of the State on Saturday.

It was learnt that one of the hoodlums, who had already scaled the fence, was caught inside the house while others ran away.

It was gathered that a patrol team from Jattu divisional office responded to a distress call from family members and mobilised to the area.

It was further gathered that five persons were arrested by the police in connection with the incident after the suspect caught inside the house mentioned his other accomplices.

It was also learnt that the suspects have been transferred to the Area Command at Auchi for onward movement to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), at the command headquarters, Benin.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He said “from what I gathered from the divisional police officer in Jattu, he got a distress call from the family members and moved to the area to receive the arrested suspects.

He said upon interrogation, the suspect mentioned four other persons who were also arrested.

He listed some of the items recovered from them, upon search of their house, to include a locally-made cut-to-size gun, a cutlass, a battle axe and two wraps of India hemp.

