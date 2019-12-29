Hoodlums invade Edo deputy gov’s family house

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoodlums on Saturday were alleged to have attacked the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu’s family house in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the State.

It was learnt that one of the hoodlums who already scaled the fence was caught inside the house while others escaped.

It was gathered that a patrol team from Jattu Police Division Office responded to a distress call from family members and mobilise to the area.

It was further gathered that five persons were arrested by the police in connection of the incident after the suspects caught inside the house mentioned his other accomplices.

It was also learnt that the suspects have been transferred to the Area Command at Auchi for onward movement to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), at the command headquarters, Benin.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He said “from what I gathered from the divisional police officer in Jattu, he got a distress call from the family members and move to the area to received the arrested suspects.”

He said upon interrogation, the suspects mentioned four other persons who were also arrested.

The PPRO added the suspects were transferred to the Area Command at Auchi where preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects went there as a result of running for safety while being chased from where they went to.

He, however, said further investigation may reveal more and listed some of the items recovered from them upon search of their house to include locally-made cut- to-size gun, cutlass, battle axe, and two wraps of India hemp.

