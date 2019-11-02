Hoodlums attack Gov Obaseki’s convoy at Oshiomole’s residence

ADVERTISEMENT

There was tension on Saturday at the country home of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at Iyamho, when hoodlums – suspected to be thugs – attacked governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy with stones.

It was gathered that, after attending a convocation ceremony at Edo University, governor Obaseki, accompanied by Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, his deputy governor Philip Shaibu and some dignitaries, went to Oshiomole’s house to pay homage when hoodlums prevented them from entering and started throwing stones at them.

It was also gathered that windscreen of two vehicles in the governor’s convoy were smashed with stones and the governor had to turn back without seeing the chairman.

Daily Trust learnt that no injury was sustain during the attack.

The governor, who spoke with journalists at the Edo University shortly after the attack, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said: “It is really unfortunate that we can’t feel safe at the house of our national chairman. I am not sure that if I went to the house of the national chairman of the Peoples Democractic Party, they will attack me the way they did in the house of our chairman.

“it is really unfortunate that thing has degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace and we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years.”

Earlier, before the convocation ceremony, supporters of governor Obaseki and those of Oshiomole stormed the institution, chanting solidarity songs in respect of the duo.

It was observed that while Obaseki’s supporters were shouting “four plus four”, Oshiomole’s supporters were also shouting “three plus one, no more four”.

Efforts to speak with the police Public Relations officer in the state, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, was unsuccessful as calls put across to him were not answered.

