Home Remedy Alert! PROBLEM: Worried about blood sugar?  Try: onions

Eating onions may help control blood sugar, which is especially significant for people with diabetes or prediabetes.

A study in 42 people with type 2 diabetes demonstrated that eating 100g of fresh red onion reduced fasting blood sugar levels by about 40 mg/dl after four hours.

Additionally, multiple animal studies have shown that onion consumption may benefit blood sugar control.

Specific compounds found in onions, such as quercetin and sulfur compounds, possess antidiabetic effects.

For example, quercetin has been shown to interact with cells in the small intestine, pancreas, skeletal muscle, fat tissue and liver to control whole-body blood sugar regulation.

Due to the many beneficial compounds found in onions, consuming them may help reduce high blood sugar.

Courtesy: healthline

