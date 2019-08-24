Home Remedy Alert! PROBLEM: Stiff neck? Try:  stretching

ADVERTISEMENT

The key to relief for a stiff neck is proper stretching and manipulation, Here are some stretches you can try at your desk or in the car that may help you to avoid a stiff neck:

Roll your shoulders backwards and down 10 times

Squeeze your shoulder blades together 10 times

Push your head backwards into your car head rest or hands and hold for 30 seconds

Bring your ear to your shoulder 10 times on each side

Courtesy: clevelandclinic.org

