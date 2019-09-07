Home Remedy Alert! PROBLEM: Sore throat? Try: ginger root tea

ADVERTISEMENT
Ginger is both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory and may help relieve throat pain.
Peel ginger root and grate into a small bowl. Boil water in a large saucepan, then remove from heart. Place 1 tablespoon (15 ml) grated ginger into the saucepan and cover with lid. Let steep for 10 minutes. Add sweetener and lemon juice, then stir to combine. This tea can be reheated as needed, or served cold.
Courtesy: mnt.to
