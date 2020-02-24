  1. Home
  Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes

Harvey Weinstein.
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s trial on Monday found the disgraced Hollywood mogul guilty of a criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree, though not of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein was convicted of a criminal sexual act for forcing oral sex on former production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, in 2006 and of the third-degree rape of aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, in 2013.

He was found not guilty of predatory sexual assault, which could have landed him in prison for life.

The jury’s decision will be closely scrutinised as a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, a global reckoning about sexual harassment and assault that was triggered by revelations of numerous allegations against Weinstein in U.S media in 2017. (dpa/NAN)

