Hold leaders accountable – Governor Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged Nigerians to always put leaders in their prayers, and hold them accountable in a peaceful manner.

Masari, in a goodwill message to mark Eid-el-Kabir, signed by the Director General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, observed that prayers, not confrontation, are what Nigerian leaders required to help them navigate the ship of state through the turbulence of security and social challenges besetting the nation.

He said although it was within the right of citizens to request a fair deal from the government, it was however, counter-productive to allow the heart rule over the head by being confrontational in the approach.

While calling on Muslims to imbibe the virtues of respect and obedience to the command of Allah, equality, love for one another, which the annual Pilgrimage seeks to teach, he stated that the last thing the country needed was disobedience to the Constitution, which prescribed legitimate methods of seeking the government’s attention.

Governor Masari also took exception to ethnic profiling for criminal activities, saying that no single ethnic group or region in Nigeria had the monopoly of innocence or guilt for the slew of criminal activities in the country.

He particularly called on the media not be too generous with its platform to elements whose conversations were only tailored to widen the country’s fault lines, noting that “our diversity ought to be a source of strength that will make Nigeria one strong and united nation.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App