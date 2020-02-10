  1. Home
HoCSF tasks permanent secretaries on professionalism

By Abbas Jimoh
The acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.
The acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan has urged permanent secretaries to bring into the value chain of the civil service a participatory and professional administrative style that will promote and enhance service delivery.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by the director of communication in her office, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, quoted her as speaking in Kano weekend during the induction workshop for new permanent secretaries.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged civil servants to evolve new ideas to solidify its role and boost its capacity as the main bridge between government and the citizenry.

