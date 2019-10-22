  1. Home
HIV, others: Nigeria pledges $12m to Global Fund

Published Date

The Federal Government has pledged $12 million to the Global Fund to tackle HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

A statement from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS yesterday said Nigeria made the commitment  during  the  sixth replenishment conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), in France.

The conference brought together leaders from all over the world.

The amount pledged was a 20% increase from previous amounts.

The government also said it was committed to increasing domestic resources for health and disease programmes.

 

