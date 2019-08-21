Hit the ground running, Reps Committee tells Sirika

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji has hailed the reappointment of Senator Hadi Sirika as Minister of Aviation by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was good for continuity

He said he would expect the Minister to hit the ground running because he was already familiar with the terrains, adding that Sirika has little time to “prepare the industry for the challenges posed by the emerging African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), so we don’t need a new person that will require a lot of time to learn the ropes”.

Nigeria recently endorsed the free trade pact which is similar to the African open skies policy which some stakeholders believe Nigeria is not ripe to embrace.

Sirika was appointed as substantive Minister of Aviation now separated from the Transportation Ministry unlike in the last dispensation when he was Minister of State for Aviation.

The lawmaker representing Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency, Enugu State in a statement welcomed his new portfolio as a substantive Minister of Aviation which according to him will enable the Minister to be focused solely on the Aviation industry.

He also stated that he is happy the minister is coming at a time the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) is commencing the reconstruction of the Enugu Airport runway.

He urged the minister whom he said understands the problems associated with Enugu Airport, to use his knowledge as a seasoned aviator to ensure that the right things are done immediately because of the importance of the Airport to the South East.

“I am sure he will be interested in finding out how the Enugu Airport runway failed within Six years of commissioning and believe he will assist our committee in unraveling the circumstances that led to the collapse of the runway during our investigation.:

While congratulating him on his reappointment, Rep. Nnaji equally assured him of the cooperation of his committee towards providing a Safe, viable and reliable Air transport industry for the country.

The aviation committee chairman further made case for adequate funding of the industry because of its strategic role in stimulating the economy of Nigeria.

Rep. Nnaji who expressed concern over the dominance of foreign airlines on the nation’s major international routes said that the legislative arm of government would work closely with the executive arm of government to address the anomalies.

