History, political involvement instrumental to national development —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asserted that history and political involvement have been playing a very crucial role in the national development of nations.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this assertion at the launching of “Why Not: Citizenship, State Capture, Creeping Fascism and Criminal Hijack of Politics in Nigeria”, a book written by Professor Pat Utomi and held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Governor, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji noted that the author, having been involved in the growth and development of Nigeria from his youth, is contributing to the development of Nigeria through the creation of political consciousness among the citizenry.

Sanwo-Olu implored youths across the country to always participate and show enthusiasm in every level of politicking in order to further realise the ‘Not too Young To Run’ mantra, adding that the publication of the book will serve as a reference point and contribute to the socio-political consciousness of the younger generation in Nigeria.

He further opined that the author via his contribution in writing has awakened the collective interest on the necessity to re-energise the political involvement of the people in order to defend our collective patrimony.

In his remarks, the author of the book, Prof. Pat Utomi explained that his foray into politics necessitated the need to write the book which he revealed will be in three series to raise the sensibility of both the government and its people in order to grow the Nigerian democracy.

While reviewing the book, a former Special Adviser to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati expressed hope that the field report in Prof. Utomi’s book will encourage professionals to run for political office in order to provide the platform for correcting the anomalies in society.

Other guests at the event included Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Dr. Sunny Kuku, Maiden Alex-Ibru and Chief Dele Fajemirokun among other dignitaries.

