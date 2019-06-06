Hisbah records 364 cases of missing children, 52 abandoned babies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi Hisbah Committee on Wednesday said it recorded 364 cases of missing children, 52 abandoned babies and 95 unwanted pregnancies from 2015 to 2018. The committee’s Director of Religious Affairs Department, Alhaji Abubakar Lamne Augie, said also recorded were 44 cases of girls who ran away from homes because they were being forced into marriages by their parents. He said the committee also recorded 89 cases of rape, 154 confiscated pornographic films, blasphemy, 180 dangerous drugs users, seven hajj fares scams, two alleged cases of sodomy against boys.

He stated that 260 of these cases were prosecuted in courts within the period under review.

