HISBAH destroys 196,400 bottles of alcohol in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State HISBAH Board has destroyed 196,400 bottles of alcohol at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander General of the Board, Sheikh Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina said the move was part of the board’s bid to reduce cases of distorting mental health and instill discipline among people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibn Sina said the board had prevented selling and drinking of alcohol through massive seizure of the substance while trying to bring them into the state to distort the lives of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Assistant Commander General of the Board, Malam Idris M. Umar quoted several verses from the Holy Quran that prohibit the selling and drinking of alcohol as well as its implication to human life.

The state Governor, Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna assured that all other Shari’a agencies in the state would be given all the necessary support they need to discharge their duties to ensure the state is free from evil acts.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App