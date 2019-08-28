Hisbah arrests 146 homeless in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Hisbah board has arrested 146 homeless individuals at various points in the state during a raid conducted by the board.

Addressing press conference at the board’s headquarters, the Director General of the Board, Dr Aliyu Musa Aliyu said, the arrested persons were mostly Almajiris.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that, the children were neglected by their teachers, therefore ended up sleeping in places that are dangerous to their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have interviewed these children and found out that most of them are Almajirai whose teachers or custodians have abandoned, we will reunite some of these children with their parents and some we will take them back to their respective schools after a written commitment with their teachers. However, the grown-ups among them will be interviewed and necessary actions be taken against them,” he said.

The DG said that, the board had embarked on general restructuring across 44 local government areas of the state.

He said all local government Hisbah Commandants had been suspended and a committee was constituted to screen new ones.

He added that, the committee had screened 30 commandants, while 14 others were yet to be screened.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App