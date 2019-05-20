Hisbah arrest 14 sex workers, impounds over 100 alcoholic drinks in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa state Hisbah command has arrested 14 commercial sex workers and confiscated over 100 alcoholic drinks in Kazaure, the headquarters of Kazaure local government area.

Hisbah, is an agency established for the enforcement of Shari’a legal system in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state’s Hisbah Commander, Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known in a statement made available to Daily Trust on Monday.

He said that seven men were also arrested thereby bringing the total number of suspects in their custody to 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the operatives of the command, made the arrest in a raid carried out at the popular Gadar Kazaure beer parlour.

“14 suspected commercial sex workers and seven men were arrested. The suspects were arrested for alleged immorality in the area.”

He added that after the completion of investigation, the suspects were arraigned in Kazaure.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App