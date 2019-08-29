Hijrah: Muslims charged to abide by Islamic teachings

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims have been charged to always abide by the teachings of Islam and traditions of Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) as they mark the new Islamic calendar year of the 1441 After Hijrah.

The chairman of Osun State Muslims Community (OSMC), Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, gave the charge in Osogbo, at a press conference heralding the Hijrah celebration.

He charged Muslims to usher in the new Islamic year of 1441 After Hijrah with special prayers tomorrow (Friday).

Olawuyi said “Muslims in the state would converge at the Osogbo Central Mosque on Friday to pray for Osun state and Nigeria while we will gather at the Osogbo City Stadium on Saturday for the climax of the Hijrah celebration which will also be attended by the state governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola.”

He said Islam is a religion of peace and urged Muslims to promote and maintain peace by living in harmony with non-Muslims.

He also emphasized the need for all Muslims seek adequate knowledge about Islam and live in accordance with Islamic teaching.

He lamented that the number of Arabic and Islamic studies teachers available in public schools in the state has reduced.

He urged Governor Oyetola to employ more Arabic and Islamic studies teachers for public primary and secondary schools across the state.

