Hijrah: Kwara gov warns against prejudice, hatred

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday urged Nigerians to shun prejudice and hatred in the name of religion or other differences.

Speaking at a rally commemorating the 1441 Islamic New Year (Hijrah) in Ilorin, AbdulRazaq said: “One major lesson from the travails of the early Muslims and the support they got from their Christian neighbours was that “our common humanity triumphs hatred and prejudice.”

Represented by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works, Yusuf Manjo, at the event attended by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and other dignitaries, he said the prophet’s migration offered a lot of lessons for Muslims, non-Muslims and the international community at large.

“It showed how we can join hands to assist the oppressed and the persecuted for the sake of humanity. I believe these are key lessons for every Nigerian at this critical phase of our country, he said.

AbdulRazaq said the 2019 elections represented a sort of Hijrah for the people of Kwara as it marked a paradigm shift in their political history.

He, however, added that the development meant that things must be done differently to achieve different results.

