Hijab: NSCIA tackles UI mgt

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has accused the management of the University of Ibadan of stifling the voices of Muslims and ostracizing them during key decision-making processes on the campus.

This is contained in a communiqué of the council’s expanded General Purpose Committee meeting held in Abuja and signed by the its head of Public Relations and Communication, Aselemi Ibrahim.

It said its position on the University of Ibadan was against the backdrop of the incessant cases of allegation of harassment of Muslim pupils of the university’s International School over the use of hijab, fixing of statutory academic and management meetings of the university for periods dedicated to Muslims’ Friday prayer among others.

